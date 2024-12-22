Villagers of Kra Daadi district in Arunachal Pradesh surrendered 116 air guns, which were displayed at a unique museum inaugurated in Palin, the district headquarters, on December 21.

The initiative was led by the Nyishi Elite Society (NES), the apex body of the Nyishi community.

Arunachal, known for its unique flora and fauna, has seen rampant hunting, leading to a decline in the number of various species of birds and animals, including many endangered ones, over the years.

Taking serious note of the issue, the NES along with the district administration came forward with a unique conservation plan through which villagers were appealed to surrender their air guns which they have been using for hunting purposes.

Due to this unique initiative and massive awareness campaign to put a total ban on hunting, villagers came forward and started surrendering their air guns and till today 116 air guns have been kept at the museum.

The museum was inaugurated by Heri Maring, general secretary NES in presence of Arunachal Pradesh Urban minister Balo Raja and MLA Jikke Tako and Deputy Commissioner Charu Nili.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to his microblogging site X and lauded the initiative. "An inspiring example of wildlife conservation!" he stated.

"The unique Air Gun Museum at Palin delivers a powerful message: Preservation over hunting. Kudos to Nyishi Elite Society, the apex body of Nyishi society, & local communities for their efforts to protect our rich biodiversity for future generations," CM Khandu tweeted.