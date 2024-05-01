Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Geku, in Upper Siang district, carried out a one-day training and input distribution program on May 1.

The event, led by Dr Oyinti Megu, Piyush R. Pandey, Dorjee D. Khumu, and Dr Debia Yamin, was part of the 'Promotional Activities of Vegetables under NEH region' project, sponsored by the Indian Institute of Vegetable Research, Varanasi. Dr. Megu, Senior Scientist and Head, opened the program, emphasizing the importance of vegetable production for self-sufficiency in the region.



Piyush Raman Pandey, SMS (Agronomy), highlighted the income generation potential of vegetable production and quality saplings. Aniyang Ratan, EAC, Geku, urged the attending farm women to focus on the scientific cultivation of vegetables, with advice from KVK scientists.



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The attendees were given seeds of various vegetables, small farm tools, and green net house materials. The distribution was made among two Panchayat Level Federations, comprising 11 Self Help Groups with a total of 90 members.