The Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kurung Kumey District, has issued an order in response to severe weather conditions affecting Arunachal Pradesh. Due to incessant and heavy rainfall, the Kurung River is flowing at dangerous levels, posing a major threat to low-lying areas and vulnerable sections of Koloriang town.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued high rainfall for the upcoming days, exacerbating concerns over potential flooding and landslides. The situation has been further aggravated by the collapse of the Kurung bridge and multiple road blockages along NH-713 from Kra Daadi district boundary to Koloriang headquarters.

In addition to infrastructural damage, the district is experiencing frequent power and network outages, impacting daily life and communication.

To address these challenges and ensure public safety, emergency helpline numbers have been provided for immediate assistance:

1. DEOC Koloriang: 1077 / 9436804280

2. DC Control Room: 8732821777

3. SP Control Room: 9383303367

4. BRO 85 RCC: 9521422103

5. BRO 119 RCC: 9882061392

6. ITBP: 9457310254

7. CRPF: 7599309957

8. Indian Army: 9026807123

9. NHIDCL: 8962205475

10. Project Manager Package: 7737330594

Citizens and visitors are urged to exercise caution and adhere to safety protocols. Avoid venturing near river banks and flood-prone areas during the monsoon period. Stay clear of landslide-prone zones for personal safety. And ensure livestock (Mithun, Goat, Cow, Pig, etc.) are kept away from rivers to prevent accidents.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all government officials to remain on-site and prepare resources for potential disaster response, following the Incident Response System under the District Disaster Management Plan (DDMP). Strict enforcement of these directives will be overseen by the SP, Kurung Kumey, and other administrative officers to maintain public order and safety.

The order, issued urgently in the interest of public welfare, emphasizes the gravity of the situation and the need for proactive measures to mitigate risks and protect lives.

For further updates and assistance, residents are advised to stay tuned to local authorities and emergency services.