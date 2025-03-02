In a landmark initiative to boost tourism, the Kurung Kumey Tourism Promoter, under the leadership of renowned journalist Shri Nangram Kayang, successfully hosted a tourism promotion program from February 28 to March 1, 2024. The event, supported by the district administration and Kurung Kumey District Police, marked a pivotal moment in the region’s tourism development.

For the first time, the district welcomed over 150 tourists, unveiling its scenic beauty, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant tribal traditions. The initiative received strong backing from key dignitaries, including Honourable MLA Shri Pani Taram, MLA Er. Tai Nikio, ZPC Shri Dare Mada, and several other prominent figures.

The program aimed to spotlight Kurung Kumey’s untapped tourism potential, emphasizing its breathtaking landscapes and diverse cultural experiences. Expressing his gratitude, Shri Nangram Kayang stated, "I felt blessed that our senior leaders, social workers, and the public of Kurung Kumey were eager to showcase the district's beauty."

Key Highlights of the Event:

Historic Tourist Influx: Over 150 tourists explored Kurung Kumey, a first for the district.

Cultural Exchange: Visitors engaged with locals, fostering a deeper appreciation of tribal traditions.

Spotlight on Hidden Gems: The event unveiled the district’s pristine landscapes and unique cultural heritage.

