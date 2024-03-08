Laatwang Kamhua emerged victorious by clinching a gold medal in the 48-kg category at the Russian Moscow Stars International Wushu Championship 2024. Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Kamhua for his outstanding achievement expressing pride and inspiration for aspiring athletes in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to microblogging site X to extend congratulations to Laatwang Kamhua, acknowledging his remarkable achievement on the international stage. Khandu stated the significance of Kamhua's victory in motivating the state's burgeoning talent pool of athletes, while also extending best wishes for his future endeavors.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association, under the leadership of President Tach Tadar, warmly welcomed back the athletes who represented the state in the Moscow Stars Championship held from February 28 to March 5. Seven athletes from Arunachal Pradesh participated in various weight and age categories as part of the Indian Wushu Team.

Demonstrating exceptional skill and determination, the Arunachal athletes clinched a total of five medals, including four golds and one bronze, amidst stiff competition from representatives of 30 countries. Among the standout performers were Miss Onilu Tega, Abhijit Buragohain, Laatwang Kamhua, H..Bhumika Devi, and Chou Sumetha Longkan.

Miss Onilu Tega showcased her dominance in the U-52 Kg (Senior) category by securing a gold medal, adding to her previous triumphs in international competitions. Abhijit Buragohain, Laatwang Kamhua, and H..Bhumika Devi also made their mark by clinching gold medals in their respective weight categories, while Chou Sumetha Longkan contributed to the medal tally with a bronze.

The success of athletes like Onilu Tega, Laatwang Kamhua, and Chou Sumetha Longkan is a testament to the rigorous training and guidance provided by esteemed coaches. Notably, athletes from Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu, Itanagar, under the mentorship of Wushu Coach M. Premchandra Singh, showcased exceptional prowess. Additionally, Abhijit Buragohain and H..Bhumika Devi, undergoing training at the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE), SAI, Itanagar, under the guidance of Wushu Coach Umesh Kumar Yadav, demonstrated their caliber on the international stage.