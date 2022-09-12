Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday said Arunachal is a land of culture and we shouldn’t lose our culture.

He also said Arunachal Pradesh is a land of festivals; our culture is as diverse as our biodiversity.

“In my budget speech too, I have said that ‘our culture is our pride. We must be proud of our cultures and adhere to our roots, that is our culture and traditions while accepting modernity,’’ Mein said while addressing the gathering at the Solung festival celebration here.

“While marching ahead with the era of globalization, we shouldn't lose our age-old rich culture, tradition, and identity no matter how hard the impediments are on the way,” he added

Mein stated that the state government has declared 2022-23 as the “year of e-Governance”, and that the state government puts a top priority on the preservation, promotion, and protection of indigenous culture, customs, and history.

He urged everyone to take responsibility for protecting, preserving, and promoting indigenous culture, customs, and history.

Mein stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned India as an aspirational society where changes are driven by a collective spirit in his Independence Day speech.

DCM further added the way the world is viewing India is changing and this has been possible only because of the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The world today looks at India with pride, and hope, and as a problem solver. The world looks at India as a destination where aspirations are met, added Mein.

Mein said Prime Minister has listed 5 pledges for developing India by 2047.

"To fulfill the vision of the Prime Minister, the youth should dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the nation's development, and also we should come together to work towards the development of the entire humanity", he said.

He also highlighted the five pledges of the Prime Minister for 2047 which are -having developed India, removing any sign of servility, pride in heritage, unity, and fulfilling our duties.

“Let’s make efforts for Ek Arunachal, and Sheresth Arunachal,” said Mein and urged upon the CBOs, youths, and student-based organizations to join hands for the all-around development of the state.

Among others, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, MLAs Gum Tayeng, Mutchu Mithi, Jummum Ete Deori, and Chau Zingnu Namchoom also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated six PMGSY roads connecting: The Namsai-Jaipur PWD road to Kasik village(5.60 km), BRO road to Malangkung(3.40 km), Jona IV road to Munglang(3.40 km), Jona I to Jona IV road (7.50 km), PWD road to Makrun village (2.31 km) and Wingko village to Mengkeng Khamti (3 km) at the festival ground.



Later, Mein accompanied by other dignitaries joined the Adi-Ponung dance. Colorful dances from various cultural troops enthralled the gathering.

Mein was accompanied by Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, MLAs Gum Tayeng, Mutchu Mithi, Jummum Ete Deori, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, DC Namsai CR Khampa, SP Namsai DW Thongon, senior members from various CBOs from Namsai.