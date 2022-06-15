Arunachal: Landslide damages large portion of Margherita-Changlang road
Due to incessant rains, the main road linking Arunachal’s Changlang town to Margherita collapsed. The road collapse took place near Rangfra Mandir area. The Changlang district administration has issued a travel advisory to avoid the route.
A large crack developed in one portion of the road in the morning, and by afternoon, half of the road was completely swept away.
Landslides have also occurred in a few locations along the 45-kilometer Margherita-Changlang road due to heavy rain. At various points along the road, trees and big stones also fell.
The Margherita-Changlang road is the lifeline of the people of Changlang district headquarters. Its closure could hamper food and vegetable supply and emergency medical treatment for the patients here.
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