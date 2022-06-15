Due to incessant rains, the main road linking Arunachal’s Changlang town to Margherita collapsed. The road collapse took place near Rangfra Mandir area. The Changlang district administration has issued a travel advisory to avoid the route.

A large crack developed in one portion of the road in the morning, and by afternoon, half of the road was completely swept away.

Landslides have also occurred in a few locations along the 45-kilometer Margherita-Changlang road due to heavy rain. At various points along the road, trees and big stones also fell.

The Margherita-Changlang road is the lifeline of the people of Changlang district headquarters. Its closure could hamper food and vegetable supply and emergency medical treatment for the patients here.