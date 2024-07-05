Just two years after the 157 km Miao-Vijaynagar (MV) Road was inaugurated, the valley is once again isolated from the rest of the world due to a series of landslides and erosions. The road, constructed under the centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna and officially opened to commuters in 2022, has succumbed to the forces of nature, leaving the valley stranded.

The incessant monsoon rains, which have lashed the region for a week, have wreaked havoc not only in Arunachal Pradesh but across the entire northeast. The relentless downpour has resulted in rivers breaching their banks, widespread flooding, and landslides that have disrupted life in many areas.

MV Road, a crucial artery passing through the renowned Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve, has been particularly hard-hit. The heavy rains have uprooted large trees and dislodged massive rocks, causing significant blockages at 16, 23, and 27 Miles. In some locations, the road has been completely eroded, leaving steep drops where the road once existed.

In the most severely affected areas, the road has not only been damaged but has completely disappeared down steep inclines. This destruction has left the local authorities with no choice but to consider redirecting the road through new terrain, necessitating fresh earth-cutting efforts.

Residents of Vijaynagar Valley are now facing significant hardships due to the road's closure. Essential supplies and services have been disrupted, and the isolation has added to the challenges posed by the ongoing monsoon season.

Efforts are underway to assess the extent of the damage and to plan the necessary repairs and rerouting of the road. However, the scale of the destruction means that restoring connectivity to Vijaynagar Valley will be a complex and time-consuming process.

The situation highlights the vulnerability of infrastructure in the face of nature's fury and underscores the need for robust and resilient construction practices, especially in regions prone to severe weather conditions.

Local authorities are urging residents to remain patient and have assured that every effort is being made to restore connectivity as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, the monsoon season continues, and with it, the possibility of further disruptions looms large.