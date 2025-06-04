Four remote villages, under the Bameng assembly constituency in East Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, have been cut off from the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) headquarters in Bameng following days of incessant rainfall.

The villages are Embo Riang, Effa, Gadi Solung, and Lengdi Liyang.

Landslides triggered by the heavy downpour have washed away roads in multiple locations, bringing development activities to a halt and severely hampering daily commutes. Parts of the Bameng Indoor Complex have reportedly sustained damage due to soil erosion and landslides.

Residents of the 8th Bameng Assembly Constituency have been facing acute difficulties, with no access to water supply or electricity for the past three to four days. The area also continues to suffer from inadequate medical infrastructure.

Locals have urged elected representatives and district authorities to ensure immediate restoration of essential services and road connectivity.