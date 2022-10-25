A car and a two-wheeler bike were buried on October 25 in a landslide at multiple places in Arunachal Pradesh's Bomdila town.

As per reports, following incessant rainfall since Monday, the state has witnessed several landslides in various parts, including the West Kameng district.

Fortunately, no casualty has been reported at the time of filing this report.

The state disaster management authority along with NDRF and police are on high alert. The rescue forces are also monitoring the vulnerable places in order to avoid any untoward incidents.

It is worth mentioning that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an 'Orange Alert' in the frontier state in the wake of Cyclone SITRANG'.

As per the bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department, a deep depression over Bangladesh (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm “SITRANG”, pronounced as “Si-Trang”) weakened into a depression over northeast Bangladesh and its neighbourhood.

The Deep Depression over Bangladesh moved north-northeastward with a speed of 20 kmph during the past 6 hours and further weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST on October 25.

Further, it is very likely to continue to move north-northeast wards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 6 hours.

With a warning of rainfall over the northeastern states- Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura on 25th October.

