The last rites of sitting BJP MLA Jambey Tashi were performed on November 7 at Muyu village in Arunachal Pradesh.

Many people from across the state gathered at Muyu village to attend the last rites of Jambey Tashi. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona, ministers and MLAs attended the last rites of the MLA.

Jambey Tashi, who represented Luma constituency, was undergoing treatment at Guwahati’s Down Town Hospital for a prolonged illness. He passed away on November 2.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Khandu said that the untimely demise of Jambey Tashi was a personal as well as a state loss, as Tashi was his cousin brother and quite a popular politician in his constituency.

The chief minister promised that the MLA's developmental initiatives will be finished.

The deputy chief minister recalled his friendship with Tashi and recalled how the late leader had been to him like a buddy and a younger brother. Tashi was also referred to as one of the state's most energetic and promising leaders.

Tashi (48), a three-time MLA from the Lumla seat in the Tawang region, was a part of the saffron party's National Minority Morcha.