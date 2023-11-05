In a significant development for the residents of the remote Palin Assembly Constituency in Arunachal Pradesh, the last village, Sango Boa, has been connected with a motorable road, marking a new era of accessibility and connectivity for the region. Balo Raja, Advisor to the Department of Power and MLA, paid a visit to the under-construction road from Sango to Nyomi and expressed his gratitude for the tremendous support extended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The construction of the road from Sango to Nyomi has been a long-cherished dream for the villagers, who have had to endure challenging terrains and limited accessibility for years. With this new motorable road, it is expected to bring relief and open up new opportunities for the people of the area.

Sango Boa village, situated in the pristine wilderness of Arunachal Pradesh, had remained isolated due to its challenging topography. The village is located in the Kra Daadi District, a region of remarkable natural beauty. Kra Daadi District itself was carved out of the Kurung Kumey district on February 7, 2015, and has since witnessed several infrastructure developments.

Speaking during his visit to the construction site, MLA Balo Raja expressed his deep appreciation for the support provided by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his government. He remarked, "This motorable road signifies more than just a physical connection; it is a bridge to a brighter future for our people. The villagers of Sango Boa and surrounding areas have long yearned for improved access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. Thanks to the unwavering support of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, this dream has finally become a reality."

The new road is expected to enhance connectivity not only for Sango Boa but also for other remote villages in the region, fostering economic development and improving the overall quality of life. It will also ease the transportation of essential goods and services to the area.