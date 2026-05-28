Arunachal launches digital teacher transfer system to enhance transparency and accountability

The Arunachal Pradesh government has launched a digitised teacher transfer and posting system aimed at ensuring greater transparency, balanced deployment of teaching staff and improved monitoring of attendance in schools across the state.

Announcing the rollout of the Arunachal Pradesh Teacher Transfer and Posting Policy Act on Wednesday, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak said the reform is being implemented under the government's ‘Reach to Teach’ initiative to strengthen staffing in remote and underserved regions.

A major component of the new framework is the Teacher Registry Portal, an online database designed to digitally manage transfer applications, service records and posting histories of teachers.

According to the commissioner, 16,068 teachers, accounting for nearly 97.4 per cent of the state’s teaching workforce, along with 107 ministerial staff members, have already enrolled on the portal.

Tak said the digital platform would maintain comprehensive records of teachers, including transfer history, classroom performance, students’ academic results and medical details. The initiative is expected to improve accountability and help curb irregularities within the education sector.

He stated that the transfer framework has been developed keeping in view Arunachal Pradesh’s challenging geographical conditions while also seeking to minimise inconvenience for teachers during postings.

The education department has already issued 2,064 intra-district transfer orders, of which more than 1,000 have been implemented so far.

The commissioner further informed that over 600 teachers have already applied for self-transfer through the digital system.

At the same time, the department clarified that teachers unwilling to opt for voluntary transfers could still be transferred manually depending on staffing requirements and vacancies, particularly in schools facing acute shortages of teaching staff.

The government is also working to maintain the prescribed teacher-student ratio of 1:45 in remote educational institutions.

Tak warned that teachers failing to join their new place of posting within 15 days may face action under the provisions of the Act.