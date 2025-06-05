Arunachal Pradesh took a major stride toward sustainable urban transport on World Environment Day with the official launch of electric buses in five key towns—Itanagar, Namsai, Tezu, Pasighat, and Roing.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein flagged off the new electric bus fleet during a ceremony held at the State Banquet Hall in Itanagar. He was joined by Transport Minister Ojing Tasing, several MLAs, senior government officials, and Itanagar Mayor Tame Phassang.

The initiative marks a significant shift in the state’s public transportation strategy, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and modernise urban mobility. By introducing electric buses, the government plans to address both environmental concerns and the need for reliable, quiet, and commuter-friendly transport options.

Officials presented a video detailing the zero-emission buses’ key features, which include low noise, improved energy efficiency, and accessibility-focused design.

This rollout is part of Arunachal Pradesh’s broader commitment to sustainable development and aligns with national goals for green infrastructure and clean energy.