Arunachal launches first air cargo service, new terminal set for inauguration

Arunachal Pradesh marked a significant step in strengthening its agricultural economy on August 28 as Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja flagged off the state’s first outbound air cargo service from Donyi Polo Airport.

The service, under the theme ‘Empowering Farmers, Connecting Markets’, is designed to link local farmers with larger markets and speed up the transport of perishable goods. “Today, I had the privilege to flag off the first outbound air cargo from our state at Donyi Polo Airport. This initiative will open new horizons for our hardworking farmers,” Raja said in a post on X.

Officials said the facility will focus on fruits, vegetables, flowers and other produce that often incur losses due to delays in conventional transport. The cargo service is expected to reduce wastage and help cultivators secure better prices, particularly in remote districts.

Alongside the cargo launch, Raja reviewed the new terminal building at the airport, built to handle over 400 passengers at once. The terminal, equipped with modern amenities, will be formally inaugurated on September 2. “The new terminal is a symbol of Arunachal Pradesh's growing connectivity and aspirations,” the minister noted.

Donyi Polo Airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022, is the state’s first greenfield airport. Passenger numbers and flight operations have steadily increased since its opening. The latest infrastructure upgrades, including the cargo facility, fall under the Centre’s UDAN scheme aimed at expanding air connectivity across the Northeast.