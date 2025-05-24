Arunachal Pradesh marked a significant milestone in rural infrastructure development with the launch of its first Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) road construction project at Liago Village, Tezu. The initiative was flagged off today by Minister of Rural Works Department, Education & Tourism, Pasang Dorjee Sona.

The project, undertaken under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), reflects the state’s commitment to building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable road infrastructure in rural areas.

Minister Sona was joined by Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Advisor to Health and Family Welfare cum Tezu-Sunpura MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai. He underscored the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure that no village or community is left behind in the state’s developmental journey.

Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) is an advanced technique used to rehabilitate worn-out roads by recycling existing pavement material on-site to create a strong and durable base layer. It is both cost-effective and environmentally friendly, minimizing the need for new resources and reducing construction waste.

The project is expected to enhance road connectivity and improve quality of life for residents in remote and underserved regions of Arunachal Pradesh.