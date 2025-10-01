Arunachal launches free health camp under ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ campaign

Arunachal Pradesh Health & Family Welfare Minister, Biyuram Wahge, today, October 1 inaugurated a Free Health Camp at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Seijosa. The event is part of the nationwide ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’, following the campaign’s successful launch in Pakke Kessang on October 29.

The camp aims to bring comprehensive healthcare services to communities, with a special focus on women’s health — the cornerstone of the initiative. As part of the ongoing Sewa Pakwada, Minister Wahge also distributed assistive aids to persons with disabilities, reinforcing the government’s commitment to inclusivity and equal access to healthcare.

The launch event was attended by Director of Health Services (DHS), the Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), the Deputy Commissioner of Pakke Kessang, senior officials, and local medical professionals.

Launched nationally on September 17, 2025, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ underscores the vital connection between women’s health and empowered families. The initiative is anchored in the belief that healthy women form the foundation of a healthy and prosperous society.

Key features of the campaign include:

Comprehensive health screenings for anemia, hypertension, diabetes, breast and cervical cancer, and tuberculosis.

Maternal and child health services, including antenatal check-ups and immunization drives.

Community engagement through active participation of health workers, volunteers, and local stakeholders.

Alignment with national programmes such as Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month), Mission Shakti, and Poshan 2.0.

Digital monitoring through the SASHAKT portal, enabling real-time updates on progress.

Widespread outreach, with over 10 lakh health camps planned across India in facilities ranging from Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to district hospitals.

The Seijosa health camp marks a significant step in expanding the campaign’s reach, ensuring that the benefits of quality healthcare extend to every corner of Arunachal Pradesh.