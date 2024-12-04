An orientation module designed to combat violations against women and children was inaugurated today, December 4, at the Women Police Station's Ane's Home in Itanagar, marking a significant step towards community empowerment and social protection.

Senior government officials, including IAS officer Kaling Tayeng and IPS Inspector General of Police (Crime) Apur Bitin, spearheaded the event, which brought together school students, local government leaders, and Self-Help Group members from Papum Pare district.

The comprehensive programme, developed in collaboration with the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) and Capital Police, directly addresses critical social challenges highlighted by Supreme Court directives, focusing on preventing child marriage, combating child abuse, and enhancing women's safety.

Key officials emphasised the critical need for community involvement in addressing societal issues. They commended the Capital Police's innovative approach through Ane's Home, underlining the importance of proactive social interventions.

Over the next two months, the orientation module will conduct extensive training sessions across Papum Pare's Panchayats, aiming to create widespread awareness about women's and children's rights.