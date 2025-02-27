The government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced a scholarship programme aimed at supporting Scheduled Tribe students from the state to pursue higher education at top-ranked international universities. The "Arunachal Pradesh Scholarship for Academic Excellence Scheme 2024" will cover 75% of costs for eligible students attending universities ranked in the top 150 of the QS World University Rankings.

Launched as part of the state's "Year of Youth" initiative for 2024-25, the scholarship targets financially underprivileged APST (Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe) students who have secured admission to prestigious global institutions.

"By removing financial barriers to educational aspirations, the scheme will ensure talented students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds can pursue their educational aspirations," states the official document signed by Khumkon Mossang, Under Secretary (Education).

The scholarship will cover significant expenses including tuition fees, on-campus residence fees, health insurance, visa charges, and one-time economy airfare. Students can also choose between a subsistence allowance of Rs 12 lakhs per academic year or a soft loan for the remaining 25% of costs guaranteed by the state government.

Eligible courses include undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral programs with maximum durations ranging from 2-5 years depending on the level of study. The programme will particularly focus on STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Management).

The scheme includes strict eligibility requirements - applicants must be Indian citizens who are permanent residents of Arunachal Pradesh and belong to a recognised Scheduled Tribe of the state under the Constitution. Students who default by leaving their programme without notification or submit false information will face financial penalties including interest charges and potential blacklisting.

The notification, issued in December 2024, limits the program to 25 students per academic year and specifies that recipients cannot avail benefits from other similar schemes without prior approval.