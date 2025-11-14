Arunachal launches standard treatment protocols for diabetes and hypertension on World Diabetes Day

Marking World Diabetes Day 2025, the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, launched the State Treatment Protocol for Diabetes Mellitus along with updated Standard Treatment Protocols (STPs) for Hypertension. The documents were formally unveiled by Commissioner (H&FW) Pawan Kumar Sain, IAS, and Secretary (H&FW) Vivek H.P., IAS.

Addressing the gathering, the Health Commissioner said the rollout of uniform, evidence-based protocols represents a pivotal step in strengthening the state’s response to non-communicable diseases (NCDs). He noted that standardized guidelines will help ensure consistent clinical care, improve treatment outcomes, and promote continuity of care across all levels of the health system—including Health & Wellness Centres, Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, and District Hospitals.

Secretary Vivek H.P. acknowledged the efforts of the State Expert Committee, which included Director of Medical Education Dr. Hage Ambing, Head of Medicine (TRIHMS) Dr. Taso Beyong, Head of Community Medicine Dr. Anoop Dev, along with other public health specialists and subject experts. Their technical insights, contextual assessments, and detailed review formed the backbone of the finalized treatment protocols. He commended their work in adapting national guidelines to the unique health needs of Arunachal Pradesh, considering regional challenges, local health-seeking behaviour, and service delivery gaps.

Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed a steady rise in cases of diabetes, hypertension, and related complications in recent years. While community-based screening under the NP-NCD programme has improved early detection, variations in treatment pathways persisted due to the absence of updated, uniform guidelines.

The newly launched STPs aim to address these gaps by:

Providing step-wise, practical treatment algorithms for frontline healthcare providers

Ensuring rational drug use and reducing preventable complications

Strengthening follow-up and referral mechanisms

Enhancing data accuracy and treatment adherence within the NCD portal

Promoting a standardized approach to chronic disease management across all cadres of health staff

Officials emphasized that given the state’s challenging terrain, dispersed population, and limited access to tertiary care, early intervention and standardized management at primary and secondary health facilities are vital for preventing severe complications such as kidney failure, stroke, cardiovascular disease, and vision loss.

The launch of the treatment protocols underscores the government’s commitment to bolstering NCD services, reducing premature mortality, and enhancing the overall health and well-being of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.