Arunachal launches statewide inspection of pharmacies over compliance concerns

The Arunachal Pradesh government has launched a statewide inspection of pharmacies and medicine outlets following complaints of regulatory violations, improper medicine storage and concerns over the qualifications of pharmacists.

The Directorate of Health Services (Drugs Control Administration) on July 30 directed all zonal licensing authorities and drug control officers to immediately inspect every retail medicine outlet within their respective jurisdictions.

According to the order, the drive follows complaints regarding the functioning of pharmacies, including failure to comply with statutory norms, improper storage of medicines, and the absence of qualified pharmacists or verification of their credentials.

The inspection will primarily focus on verifying licences and assessing compliance with drug regulations. Officials conducting the inspections have been asked to submit their reports by August 14.

The Directorate said the exercise is aimed at ensuring that medicines sold across the state are stored and dispensed in accordance with prescribed standards and are supplied only by qualified professionals, safeguarding public health.