In a significant move toward improving public health, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Arunachal Pradesh, today launched Mega Health Melas across the state, providing free medical check-ups and consultations to residents. These health fairs are part of a broader healthcare initiative under the Seva Pakhwara and the Swachhata Hi Seva Mission, designed to enhance access to essential health services.

Held at IG Park in Itanagar, the event aimed to promote health awareness and offer comprehensive medical services, focusing on key health indicators such as blood pressure, blood sugar levels, uric acid, and the early detection of critical illnesses like cancer and diabetes. The Mela also provided a platform for people to learn about government medical schemes and benefits, including the Integrated Development Services (IDS) beneficiary programs.

Specialized care was also a highlight, with the Department of Child Health from Apollo Hospital extending its services to address pediatric health issues. The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to providing quality healthcare and raising awareness about preventable diseases.

Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, while addressing the public, encouraged everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to access free medical services and become informed about various healthcare schemes aimed at improving overall well-being. The initiative serves as a stepping stone toward ensuring better health outcomes for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

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