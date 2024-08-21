The Arunachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has sent expedition teams to six high-risk glacial lakes in the Tawang and Dibang Valley districts for basic studies on potential glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) and accessibility to these lakes to initiate mitigation measures.

The teams will study three high-risk glacial lakes in each district, out of the 27 identified by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) across five districts of Arunachal Pradesh, according to an official press release on Tuesday.

A 14-member team led by Dibang Valley District Disaster Management Officer Kabang Lego left Anini today to study two glacial lakes in Mipi circle, classified as ‘C’ by the NDMA, with potential for GLOF.

The study of these lakes is expected to take 12 days, followed by a trek to a high-risk glacial lake classified as ‘A’ in Etalin Circle. In Tawang, Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang led a team on Monday to study the lake in the Mago area under Thingbu Circle. The team will also cover two more lakes in Jang and Zemithang sub-divisions.



Also Read: Former Miss Arunachal, Tengam Celine Koyu serves legal notice to Miss Arunachal Organization

With support from experts from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang, the teams will conduct detailed studies on accessibility, geo coordinates, lake boundary, area, elevation, habitations, point location, and land use/land cover of the GLOF potential lakes to aid the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and Indian Meteorological Department in installing Automatic Early Warning Systems and Automatic Weather Stations.

These installations are expected to help avert damage to lives and property in downstream areas. This project is part of NDMA’s initiatives following the catastrophic GLOF event in South Lhonak Lake, Sikkim in October 2023.

NDMA, in collaboration with technical and research institutions affiliated with the Government of India, has identified high-risk glacial lakes in the Indian Himalayan region.

Among the 27 high-risk glacial lakes identified in Arunachal Pradesh, six are in Tawang, 16 in Dibang Valley, three in Anjaw, and one each in Kurung Kumey and Shi-Yomi districts.

NDMA has suggested immediate measures to mitigate GLOF risks, including the installation of early warning systems, automatic weather stations, and other mitigation activities.

C-DAC, the lead technical agency appointed by NDMA, will assist the State Government in these installations, the release added.