Arunachal launches ‘Take a New Turn’ campaign to redefine experiential tourism

Arunachal's Department of Tourism launched its latest tourism brand campaign titled ‘Take a New Turn in Arunachal’, marking a strategic shift in how the northeastern frontier state positions itself on India’s tourism map. The initiative seeks to project Arunachal Pradesh as a destination rooted not only in scenic grandeur but also in immersive cultural narratives and lived human experiences.

The campaign was unveiled at Arunachal House in New Delhi in the presence of Pasang Dorjee Sona, Minister for Tourism, Education, RWD, Library and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Built on the state’s refreshed brand identity “Beyond Myths and Mountains,” the campaign urges travellers to move beyond postcard visuals of monasteries and valleys to discover the stories, traditions and interactions that define Arunachal’s diverse landscapes. Destinations such as Tawang, Ziro, Anini, Namsai, Dong and Mechukha form the narrative backbone of the campaign, each representing a distinct cultural and experiential identity.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sona highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s vast tourism potential, citing its ancient heritage, Himalayan terrain, rich biodiversity, Buddhist legacy and vibrant tribal cultures. He noted that the state offers a comprehensive tourism ecosystem encompassing heritage, wildlife, adventure, nature-based tourism, indigenous festivals and unique cultural practices.

Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed robust post-pandemic growth in tourist footfall, recording over one million visitors annually in both 2023 and 2024, a marked increase compared to pre-COVID years. Officials attribute this growth to improved connectivity, focused branding efforts and the state’s evolving experiential tourism model.

The state’s new tourism policy places emphasis on enhanced road and air connectivity, upgraded visitor infrastructure and a planned 50 per cent expansion in accommodation capacity. It also promotes diverse tourism segments including eco-tourism, tribal tourism, spiritual tourism, adventure tourism, farm tourism and border tourism, positioning Arunachal as a multi-dimensional destination.

The ‘Take a New Turn in Arunachal’ campaign reframes travel as a journey into stories rather than sights. Each highlighted destination carries a thematic narrative—from Tawang’s spiritual heritage and Ziro’s indigenous rhythms to Anini’s pristine lakes, Namsai’s riverine spirituality, Dong’s first sunrise experience and Mechukha’s blend of adventure and tranquillity.

Campaign films and print creatives focus on authentic local interactions, spontaneous moments and human connections, reinforcing the state’s core tourism philosophy of discovery through experience.

Minister Sona noted that the campaign builds on last year’s branding refresh and is expected to significantly strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s visibility in national and global tourism markets. The Tourism Department is also collaborating with travel platforms and tour operators to tap into new source markets while improving accessibility and on-ground visitor experiences.

Often referred to as the “Land of the Dawn-Lit Mountains,” Arunachal Pradesh continues to pursue sustainable tourism growth through a progressive policy framework aimed at balancing development with cultural and ecological preservation.