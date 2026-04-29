Arunachal launches thermal drone training to strengthen wildlife rescue and forest operations

The Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of Arunachal Pradesh has launched a week-long hands-on training programme on the use of high-tech thermal drones for wildlife rescue and forestry operations, marking a major step towards addressing rising human-animal conflicts in the state.

The training programme, titled “One Week Hands on Training for the use of High-tech Thermal Drones in Wildlife Rescue and Forestry Works in Arunachal Pradesh,” is being conducted from April 29 to May 5, 2026.

The programme was inaugurated at the PCCF office conference hall in Itanagar by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Wangki Lowang in the presence of Advisor Wanglin Lowangdong, PCCF & HoFF in-charge N. Tam, Additional PCCF Debendra Dalai, and Director & CEO of RNR Unmanned Aerial Systems Pvt. Ltd. Rajiv Pemmasani, along with senior officials and frontline forest staff from across the state.

The initiative comes amid increasing incidents of human-animal conflict in Arunachal Pradesh, including fatal attacks involving tigers and rogue elephants.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Wangki Lowang stressed the importance of integrating modern technology into wildlife conservation and forest management. He said the use of thermal drones would significantly enhance the operational capacity of the Forest Department and strengthen future conservation strategies.

The Minister also felicitated Rajiv Pemmasani and his team for their contribution during recent successful rescue and capture operations involving rogue elephants at Deomali in Tirap district and Sunpura in Lohit district.

During the event, the Minister distributed five high-tech thermal drones to major human-animal conflict affected divisions, including Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve, Deomali Division, Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary Division in Roing, Nampong Division in Jairampur, and the Itanagar Biological Park.

He also highlighted the department’s efforts to equip frontline forest personnel with modern tools such as German-made tranquilising guns, high-tech tiger and leopard capture cages, rescue vehicles, and patrolling vehicles including 10 Mahindra Thar Roxx units.

Advisor Wanglin Lowangdong said the use of thermal drones would help reduce risks faced by forest personnel while improving efficiency in wildlife rescue, monitoring, and conflict mitigation operations.

PCCF & HoFF in-charge N. Tam stated that drone technology would enable precise monitoring of larger forest areas and assist in early detection of forest fires and illegal activities.

Additional PCCF Debendra Dalai said drones would play a crucial role in habitat mapping, biodiversity monitoring, and identifying illegal encroachments, thereby strengthening conservation efforts across the state.

The training programme aims to equip forest officials with practical skills in operating thermal drones for wildlife monitoring, anti-poaching operations, and habitat assessment, reflecting Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to using advanced technology for sustainable forest and wildlife conservation.