Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, on March 26, virtually inaugurated a two-day training session aimed at enhancing the implementation of revised Disability Assessment guidelines.

The initiative, held via video conference, is designed to equip healthcare professionals with the latest knowledge to ensure that benefits for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) are appropriately distributed.

The training saw active participation from over 400 doctors across the state.

Sessions were led by experts from esteemed institutions such as AIIMS New Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital, Shillong Medical College, and JNIMS Imphal. This effort is part of the government's ongoing commitment to upskill healthcare workers and improve services for people with disabilities in the region.

Key highlights of the initiative include:

Over 400 certificates issued to attendees in just two days.

Expert-led sessions from top medical institutions across India.

Participation from 400+ doctors from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Introduction of a new daily online training** initiative, running from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm, to promote continuous learning and ugpskilling.

The training aims to ensure that healthcare professionals are well-equipped to identify and address the needs of PWDs, improving the overall quality of care and ensuring that the benefits reach the right individuals in a timely and efficient manner.