Arunachal launches visionary Handloom Policy 2024 on National Handloom Day

The 11th National Handloom Day was celebrated with grandeur and cultural pride at Amik Ringya Hall in Tezu, Lohit district. Organized by the Department of Textile and Handicraft, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, the event was marked by the formal release of the Arunachal Pradesh Handloom and Handicraft Policy 2024 and a renewed commitment to artisan empowerment.

Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, Minister Nyato Dukam lauded the vital role of weavers and artisans as custodians of tribal heritage. He emphasized that traditional skills like weaving and knitting are not only cultural expressions but also engines of financial empowerment and livelihood creation. Dukam highlighted recent infrastructural improvements in districts like Lohit and urged collective support for implementing the newly launched policy, which aims to generate sustainable livelihoods and boost rural economies.

Dr. Mohesh Chai, HMLA and Guest of Honour, paid tribute to the Swadeshi Movement’s legacy that National Handloom Day commemorates. He stressed the importance of promoting indigenous crafts under the “Vocal for Local” campaign. He also announced the establishment of two new craft centres in Tezu and Sunpura to enhance local production capacity and artisan welfare.

In her keynote address, Mimum Tayeng, IAS, spoke about the deep-rooted weaving traditions in Arunachal Pradesh, where looms are a common household feature. She underlined the policy’s potential to formalize the handloom sector and enable it as a viable full-time profession. The policy also focuses on marketing, branding, and financial linkages to uplift the artisan community. She further noted efforts to revive heritage crafts such as Tawang’s handmade paper.

Dorjee Phuntso, Director of Textile and Handicraft, provided a detailed briefing on the Handloom and Handicraft Policy 2024, which includes digital registration of artisans, improved access to raw materials, Weavers Credit Cards, and the promotion of innovation, eco-friendly products, cluster development, and legal safeguards. The policy also proposes initiatives like “Handloom Mark,” “One Tribe One Weave,” and e-commerce integration to broaden market reach.

To mark the occasion:

Awards were presented to outstanding weavers and craftspeople from across the state.

Computer sets were distributed to five proposed digitized districts to integrate technology in handloom operations.

Free yarns were handed out to registered weavers to encourage productivity and reduce costs.

The event was attended by several dignitaries including Deputy Commissioner K.N. Damo, Superintendent of Police Anurag Dwivedi, IPS, Former Minister Nakul Chai, ZPC Dasula Krisikro, and ZPM Balong Tindiya, alongside local entrepreneurs, officials, and artisans.

Adding vibrancy to the occasion, exhibition stalls showcased traditional textiles, innovative crafts, and the cultural richness of various districts, reflecting the diversity that the new policy aims to protect and promote.

The celebration in Tezu not only honoured the contribution of the handloom sector but also marked a pivotal step in Arunachal Pradesh’s journey towards cultural preservation, grassroots empowerment, and inclusive growth through sustainable policy action.