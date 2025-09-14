Arunachal lawyer elected new president of national Chakma students' body

The All India Chakma Students’ Union (AICSU) has named Drishya Muni Chakma from Arunachal Pradesh as its new president, following the resignation of Shyamal Bikash Chakma due to professional and personal commitments.

The announcement came after an emergency meeting chaired by senior vice president Bipul Chakma, with participation from leaders of affiliated bodies such as the Tripura Chakma Students’ Association, Central Mizoram Chakma Students’ Union, Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union, and other regional representatives, advisors, and office bearers.

Drishya Muni Chakma, a lawyer and two-term former president of the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union, had been serving as AICSU vice president before the appointment. He pledged to focus on unity, rights, and the welfare of Chakma students across India, and said vacant posts in the union will be filled in consultation with state and regional leaders.

The meeting acknowledged the contributions of outgoing president Shyamal Bikash Chakma and reaffirmed AICSU’s commitment to strengthening the collective voice of Chakma students at the national level.