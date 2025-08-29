Arunachal leaders announce enhanced sports infrastructure push on National Sports Day

Arunachal Pradesh government has committed to strengthening sports infrastructure and talent development programmes as the state observes National Sports Day, with officials highlighting the growing sporting achievements of local athletes on national and international stages.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein used the occasion of Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary to outline the state's sporting vision, emphasising systematic talent nurturing over ceremonial recognition.

The announcement comes as northeastern states increasingly feature in national sporting competitions, with Arunachali athletes making notable contributions across various disciplines.

"We are committed to further strengthening sports infrastructure, nurturing young talent, and empowering our athletes to shape a brighter future through sports," Mein stated, pointing to recent achievements by the state's sportspersons at national and international levels.

Khandu emphasised the developmental aspect of sports in his social media message, saying the goal should be ensuring "every child finds strength in play, discipline in training, and pride in representing our nation."

The state government's focus on infrastructure development addresses a critical gap in northeastern India, where sporting talent often remains untapped due to limited facilities and training opportunities.

National Sports Day, observed annually on August 29, commemorates hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary. The three-time Olympic gold medalist, known as the 'Wizard of Hockey', helped establish India's early dominance in international hockey during the 1920s and 1930s.

"National Sports Day reminds us of the magic Major Dhyan Chand created on the hockey field and the timeless lessons sports teach us in life, perseverance, unity, and courage," Khandu noted.

The day traditionally features nationwide events promoting fitness and mass sports participation, while recognising athletes' contributions to Indian sports.