Arunachal leaders urge citizens to reinforce constitutional values on Constitution Day

Arunachal Pradesh leaders used Constitution Day on November 26 to call for stronger public commitment to democratic principles and national unity.

Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) said the occasion offered a critical reminder of the responsibilities that come with constitutional rights. He appealed to citizens to uphold fundamental duties and work towards a “just, harmonious and progressive society” anchored in constitutional norms.

Parnaik stressed the enduring influence of B R Ambedkar, noting his central role in shaping a framework that protects the dignity and rights of all, particularly marginalised communities. He described Ambedkar’s legal and social legacy as a continuing force in India’s democratic journey.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu echoed the governor’s message, calling the Constitution the foundation of India’s democratic character. He urged people to live by its core principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, adding that these values remain essential for building a stronger and more self-reliant nation.

Constitution Day, observed each year on November 26 to mark the adoption of the document in 1949, recognises the work of the Constituent Assembly and underscores the relevance of constitutional rights and duties. The day encourages citizens and institutions across the country to reaffirm their commitment to democratic responsibilities and national cohesion.