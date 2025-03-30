The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) organised a one-day mega legal awareness-cum-Seva Aapke Dwar camp.

Held in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and the West Kameng district administration, the event was organised in association with gaon burahs, self-help groups, and the District Child Protection Unit, West Kameng, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The programme was graced by Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai, Judge, Supreme Court of India, and Executive Chairman, NALSA, as the chief guest, in the august presence of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Judge, Supreme Court of India, and Mentor, Arunachal Pradesh SLSA, as the guest of honour; Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court, and Patron-in-Chief, Arunachal Pradesh SLSA; Justice Suman Shyam, Judge, Gauhati High Court, and Executive Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh SLSA; and local MLA and Advisor to the Minister PWD, Phurpa Tsering.

Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai, in his address, emphasised the importance of legal awareness, stating that many individuals fail to avail themselves of legal services due to a lack of awareness.

He reiterated that NALSA is committed to ensuring that every individual has equal access to legal facilities and services. He also spoke about the fundamental principles of democracy and the Indian Constitution.

Additionally, he appreciated the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the region, particularly highlighting Buddhism and its influence in the area. He specifically mentioned the Monpa tribe and their traditional paper-making craft, stressing the need to preserve such cultural practices. He urged everyone to take full advantage of the Seva Aapke Dwar initiative and the legal awareness camp.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Justice Suman Shyam, along with other dignitaries, also addressed the gathering, shedding light on various legal issues and the significance of legal aid services. Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta highlighted the objectives of conducting the Seva Aapke Dwar and Legal Awareness Camp, emphasising the role of the government in ensuring last-mile delivery of legal and welfare services to the people.

The camp saw the participation of around 30 government departments, offering various services under the Seva Aapke Dwar initiative.

Legal awareness sessions were conducted on important topics such as domestic violence and legal protection, the roles and responsibilities of Protection Officers, individual legal rights, sexual harassment at the workplace, and other key legal provisions.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with more than 1,000 beneficiaries in attendance, including the Deputy Commissioner, West Kameng; Superintendent of Police, West Kameng; administrative officers; heads of departments; members of the Bazar Committee; PRI leaders; villagers; students; lawyers; and personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The Mega Legal Awareness-cum-Seva Aapke Dwar Camp successfully brought legal and administrative services closer to the people, reinforcing the commitment of APSLSA, DLSA, and the District Administration toward ensuring justice and welfare for all.