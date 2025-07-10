Arunachal legislators bat for Mebo-Dhola road to aid oil exploration and military readiness

Legislators from East Siang district held a high-level meeting with officials of the Sigar Military Station today, in an effort to bolster dual-purpose infrastructure benefitting both civilian and military needs.

Three Members of the Arunachal Legislative Assembly—Oken Tayeng (39-Mebo), Tapi Darang (38-Pasighat East), and Ninong Ering (37-Pasighat West)—visited the military installation at Sigar under Mebo sub-division to propose strategic infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and defence preparedness. The team was accompanied by Executive Engineers of PWD and WRD, Er. Mano Tayeng and Onit Panyang, who presented detailed project proposals through PowerPoint presentations.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng emphasized the urgent need for constructing the Mebo-Dhola double-lane road with a crucial link through Mebo-Kiyit-Namsing. With an estimated budget of ₹424.27 crore, including an additional ₹116 crore for the construction of a 250-meter bridge over the Taro Tamak River, the project is envisioned to aid both civilian mobility and facilitate the movement of heavy machinery, including those used in oil exploration by CPSE in Mer village.

Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang advocated for a 10.30 km double-lane VTI-Komlighat-GTC Bypass Road, estimating a cost of ₹88 crore. The bypass is aimed at decongesting Pasighat township by redirecting heavy vehicular traffic.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering proposed the development of a railway siding at Sille village, alongside a 3.4 km double-lane approach road linking NH-515 with Rani village. The project is expected to cost ₹61.51 crore and is intended to strengthen logistical capability for defence deployment while serving local needs.

Strategic and Civil Importance

MLA Oken Tayeng, speaking on the significance of the Mebo-Dhola road, remarked, "These projects are not only essential for the socio-economic upliftment of our region but also hold immense strategic value. In times of national emergency, such routes will facilitate the rapid deployment of military resources."

He added that the Indian Army, recognizing the criticality of these proposals, has assured to escalate the matter to the central government via appropriate channels through the state.

Tayeng further stated, "Our visit was a collective move with MLAs Ering and Darang, along with senior engineers, to reaffirm our commitment to resolving long-standing infrastructure gaps. This alignment of civil and military priorities is vital for both national security and regional development."

The Mebo-Dhola road, a crucial inter-state route linking Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, has suffered from long-term neglect, with several stretches severely eroded by the Siang River's annual floods. Villages like Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, Gadum, and Mer face regular isolation during the monsoon, affecting both Arunachal and bordering Assam areas such as Migmag, Masgao, and Amarpur.

Tayeng advocated for the construction of an alternative bridge from Paglam Ghat (Arunachal) to Na-Bormura near Dhola (Assam), stating that such a project would significantly reduce travel time and serve as a strategic alternative to the Bogibeel and Sadiya bridges.