The railway bridge connecting the Borum Railway Station and Lekhi in Itanagar, the twin capital of Arunachal Pradesh, has been opened for traffic before its official inauguration.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso played a pivotal role in facilitating the early opening of the bridge. He had engaged with the contractor, Techi Tama, to expedite the project, which had faced delays due to necessary curing work. Following discussions with the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities, it was decided to open the bridge for the benefit of local residents and railway passengers traveling from Naharlagun, Nirjuli, Banderdewa, and other areas.

The bridge, spanning approximately 196 meters with an overall width of 12 meters, was originally believed to be abandoned. However, due to persistent efforts by MLA Techi Kaso, support from Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, and backing from the Chief Minister, the bridge project was revived and completed. It now stands as a vital link for the local community and railway travelers.

The newly opened Lekhi-Borum Bridge will offer significant advantages to residents of Banderdewa, Doimukh, Nirjuli, Lekhi, Borum, Yupia, and Naharlagun. Notably, it will help ease traffic congestion in Naharlagun city and facilitate smoother traffic flow during the construction of the four-lane road from Naharlagun to Banderdewa.

Itanagar is witnessing significant infrastructural developments, with a total of six bridges under construction. Several of these projects are near completion and are expected to be ready by March/April.