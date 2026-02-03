Arunachal lifters shine as Azad Basfore wins sixth straight Strongman of India title at WPC nationals

Azad Basfore extended his dominance in Indian powerlifting by winning the Strongman of India title for the sixth consecutive year at the WPC National Powerlifting Championship, organised by the World Powerlifting Congress. The championship was held in Noida from January 31 to February 2.

Competing in the Senior Open Equipped category, Basfore also set a new Indian national bench press record, lifting 225 kg in the 82.5 kg weight class, reinforcing his position as one of the country’s most consistent strength athletes.

Lifters from Arunachal Pradesh registered a strong overall performance, securing medals across senior, junior and sub-junior divisions. In the senior category, Norbu Lama (under 90 kg) won bronze in the Full SBD (squat, bench press and deadlift). Junior lifter Tenzin Delek (under 67 kg) earned silver medals in bench press and deadlift single lifts.

The sub-junior segment saw Prince Raj (under 100 kg) take gold in Full SBD and bench press, along with silver in deadlift. Basanti Thriju (under 60 kg, junior) won gold medals in Full SBD and deadlift, while Akbhari Katun (under 56 kg, senior) added another gold in Full SBD.

The results underlined Arunachal Pradesh’s growing footprint at the national level, with Basfore’s record-breaking performance standing out as the highlight of the championship.