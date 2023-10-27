A mass gathering cum. interaction program was held at remote Gensi town of Lower Siang district of Arunachal where local Likhabali Mla Kardo Nyigyor interacted with the people to disseminate information regarding ongoing projects and schemes implemented in his 28th Likabali assembly constituency.

Thousands of citizens of Gensi, Garu, Siji, Likabali, and Deepa towns attended the program and vowed to make their BJP MLA win uncontested in upcoming elections.

Kardo Nyigyor who won the 2019 assembly election from PPA People's party of Arunachal joined BJP in 2020.

Likabali constituency also witnessed some border disputes in Durpai village under Kangku circle.

Kardo Nyigyor speaking to media assured that Likabali Malinithan temple which is a very special pilgrimage site will be developed in all aspects of his regime. " Before my tenure temple was situated in a spt type of weak building but with the help of 7.5 crores fund sanctioned by our Government, the temple has been renovated by me with a world-class infrastructure combining of retaining wall, compound wall, storm drainages. Despite the objection of interstate boundary Malinithan ground was developed by me with the cooperation of Assam CM. 2.5 crores have been sanctioned for the same ground which is a tourist destination providing economic opportunities to our youths by increasing religious tourist inflow.

Akash Ganga is also a pilgrimage site that treks toward the river down, it is also in a fragile stage for which the state government assured funds in the future to develop infrastructure. Magi Lake is among the natural lakes in our constituency for which the government is preparing DPR and planning.

Regarding the border dispute in Kangku Circle of Lower Siang, I being a member of the regional committee of boundary dispute assured that 80 ? of the Assam Arunachal boundary in my constituency is almost resolved. I thank the Union Government including PM and Home Minister Amit Shah who relentlessly guided us to resolve interstate boundary disputes in entire Northeastern states. Out of 750 km of Arunachal Assam boundary my lower siang district shares almost 152 km border with Assam of which almost all disputes have been settled.

I have full confidence in getting a BJP ticket this time as BJP is a party with differences, and it decides through the Wineability factor which is a number one criterion. I am a ground-committed worker grown from the panchayat level. CM & MP Kiren Rijiju have faith in me and my developmental works.

Gensi town will get a smooth road as the road has been sanctioned under PMGSY 3 at about 35 crores for which tender work has been completed and the work will commence soon. We have four circles in our constituency and more than 90 percent of people are supporting me to move forward to win unopposed if a BJP ticket is given to me.

Airtel towers have been installed in Gensi and soon the optical fibre lines will be laid and after that network connectivity will be provided before 2024."