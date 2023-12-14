Likha Saaya, the Former MLA & Parliamentary Secretary and State Working President of the National People's Party (NPP) in Arunachal Pradesh has submitted his resignation from both the primary and active membership of the party. In addition, he has stepped down from his role as the Working President of the NPP's Arunachal Chapter.

In a formal letter addressed to Conrad K Sangma, the National President of NPP, Saaya expressed his disappointment over the delay in finalizing his appointment as the State President of NPP, Arunachal Pradesh. Saaya, who had joined the party approximately six months ago with the expectation of leading the state chapter, highlighted the lack of a clear decision from the party high command regarding his role.

Saaya stated in his letter, "I had joined the National People's Party with the understanding to lead the party as the State President of Arunachal Pradesh. However, due to technical reasons, I was appointed as the Working President with a commitment to promote me to the State President. Unfortunately, despite several months passing, this commitment has not materialized."

Saaya noted that the upcoming Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh are approaching, and the delay in decision-making has hampered his ability to lead the party effectively. He emphasized his vision to create a political platform equivalent to various national parties and to secure victories in multiple Assembly constituencies.

"I am not able to work effectively to lead the NPP and make a mark by organizing to win many Assembly Constituencies in the upcoming Assembly Elections in April 2024," Saaya remarked in his resignation letter.