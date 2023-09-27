In a bid to foster a culture of sports and physical activity among the youth of Liromoba, Arunachal Pradesh, MLA Nyamar Karbak inaugurated a new Futsal (Football Ground) in the region. The inauguration ceremony was marked by the distribution of official uniforms to all Gaon Buras, a move aimed at promoting sports at the grassroots level.

The event witnessed a warm reception, with MLA Nyamar Karbak taking the opportunity to introduce himself to the Gaon Buras of Liromoba Circle. Karbak expressed his gratitude to EAC Liromoba, Dr. Jumri Romin, for the impeccable arrangements that made the event possible.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including Murnya Kakki, ADC Yomcha; Darak Minba Rakshap, ZPM; Gambi Karbak, EE RWD; Jubin Romin, President of Gaon Bura; and Yiyom Yomcha, Mondol President.

MLA Nyamar Karbak extended his appreciation to the PWD Department and the contractor for their diligent work in ensuring the quality of the new Futsal Ground. He emphasized that this initiative aims to fulfill the dream of promoting sports activities among the youth while discouraging drug use among the future generation.