Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed writers and literary enthusiasts to the Arunachal Literature Festival 2024, calling it "where minds and muses meet" in a tweet during the event’s inauguration by Governor KT Parnaik.

The festival, running November 13-15 at Itanagar's DK Convention Center, features acclaimed poet and academic Hoshang Merchant as its headline guest.

"Stories unfold, and writers and readers come together in the spirit of wonder," Khandu noted in his social media message, highlighting the festival's role in fostering creative dialogue.

Merchant, renowned for editing "Yaraana: Gay Writing from India," brings decades of experience in championing LGBTQ+ voices in Indian literature. His presence marks a significant step for the Northeastern literary gathering, which aims to showcase diverse perspectives in storytelling.

The event's programme includes interactive sessions with Merchant, whose work examines themes of identity and self-expression. Festival attendees can participate in discussions, readings, and workshops throughout the three-day celebration of literature.

"This festival offers a wonderful opportunity to explore ideas and engage in creative conversations," Khandu tweeted, emphasising the event's importance in the region's cultural calendar.

This year's gathering at the DK Convention Center builds on previous editions by expanding its scope to include voices that challenge traditional narratives while celebrating the richness of Indian literary traditions.