Arunachal literary icon Lummer Dai remembered on his 86th birth anniversary

The 86th birth anniversary of noted novelist, writer and journalist Lummer Dai was commemorated with solemnity and reverence at Pasighat on June 1.

The programme was organised by the Adi Agom Kébang (AAK) in collaboration with literary enthusiasts and admirers of the legendary literary figure. Members of the AAK, led by its President Bodong Yirang and Adviser Kaling Borang, along with members of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), Pasighat Unit, and representatives of the Assam Sahitya Sabha, paid floral tributes to the late author.

As a mark of respect, participants garlanded the effigy of Lummer Dai while patriotic and cultural songs in Adi and Assamese were played, creating a nostalgic atmosphere during the commemorative event.

Speakers recalled Dai’s immense contribution to literature, describing him as one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most celebrated literary figures. Through his writings in Assamese, he vividly portrayed the rich cultural heritage, traditions and social realities of the people of Northeast India, leaving behind a literary legacy that continues to inspire generations.

More than three dozen people attended the programme and offered floral tributes. Among the prominent attendees were retired IAS officer Tagom Darang, Dr. Kaling Dai, noted writer Nini Pertin, literary enthusiasts, intellectuals and members of civil society.

The gathering collectively remembered Lummer Dai’s enduring contribution to literature and journalism and reaffirmed the need to preserve and promote the literary heritage he passionately championed throughout his life.