The Arunachal Literature Festival, set to take place from November 13 to 15 at the DK Convention Center in Itanagar, will welcome renowned poet, writer, and academic Hoshang Merchant as a distinguished guest. This year’s festival will highlight Merchant’s groundbreaking contributions to Indian literature, particularly in exploring themes of identity, sexuality, and self-expression.

Merchant, the author of the seminal anthology Yaraana: Gay Writing from India, has been a leading advocate for LGBTQ+ representation in Indian literature. His work, known for its wit, warmth, and honesty, challenges societal norms and opens the door for inclusive, diverse narratives—making him a highly anticipated guest at this year’s event.

Attendees will have the chance to participate in insightful discussions and readings with Merchant, offering a unique opportunity to engage with a literary icon whose influence has spanned generations. The festival promises to be an enriching experience for literature lovers and those passionate about diversity in storytelling.

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