Arunachal: Lobsang Tsering takes charge as Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner

Senior bureaucrat Lobsang Tsering has assumed charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare district, officials said on March 31.

Tsering succeeds Vishakha Yadav, who has been transferred to New Delhi.

A 1995-batch Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officer, Tsering was previously serving as Commissioner of Tax, Excise and Narcotics. Over the years, he has held several key administrative positions, including Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) Itanagar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tawang, and Joint Secretary to the Governor.

He was accorded a warm welcome by administrative officials upon his arrival at the district headquarters in Yupia.

During an interaction with officers, Tsering stressed the need for coordinated efforts, efficient governance, and a strong commitment to public service to ensure the overall development of the district.

Officials expressed confidence that his experience and leadership would further strengthen governance and accelerate developmental initiatives in Papum Pare.