Arunachal: Locals demand arrest of religious leader accused of molesting minors

A religious leader known as Sunil Rao Brahmachari has been accused of sexually assaulting two minor tribal girls near the famous Parashuram Kund pilgrimage site in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh, sparking widespread protests by local families demanding his immediate arrest.

The accused, who had been conducting what he described as "incentive programs" for village children, remains at large after allegedly fleeing Wakro town following the accusations.

Angry protesters gathered near the gates of the pilgrimage site and marched through town streets, chanting "Arrest Karo, Arrest Karo" (Arrest him, arrest him) as emotions ran high.

The mother of the two victims broke down during the demonstration, pleading for swift justice for her daughters.

According to the victims' mother, her two minor daughters had initially approached the religious leader to participate in educational programmes he was offering to local children. It was only later that the girls disclosed the alleged sexual assault to their family.

Local police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.