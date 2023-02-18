Hundreds of locals along with state civil service aspirants gather outside the Civil Secretariat after 10 members of the Pan Arunachal Joint Sterling Committee hold a meeting with CM Pema Kandu.

As per sources, till now no concrete decision has been ruled over the 13-point demands of the PAJSC.

As per reports, a meeting with Arunachal CM Pema Khandu is going on with Sol Dodum, Techi Puru, Tadak Nalo, Leena Sora, Teli Yami, Kipa Champa, Kampu Dolo, Techi Rana and Techi Takar.

Meanwhile, the situation still remains grim in Itanagar as protesters were heard shouting anti-government slogans with reports of damaging public property.

On the otherhand, the protestors claimed that till all the demands are met the bandh will continue indefinitely.

The capital city of Itanagar witnessed a bandh on the second consecutive day by the public over the Arunachal APPSC paper leakage scam.

On the otherhand, no private vehicles were allowed to ply the highway.

Security forces have been in place and handling the situation with utmost care as barricades were made guarding Civil Secretariat, Raj Bhawan & Arunachal Pradesh Legislative assembly.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu appealed to all agitating youths and the general public to understand the situation and maintain peace. In a letter inviting the students, CM Pema Khandu has requested students to come for a discussion regarding their 13 points demands on February 18 at 11 am at his office in Civil Secretariat.

The letter stated, "You are aware that from day one, the State Govt has strongly condemned the unfortunate paper leakage matter in APPSC."