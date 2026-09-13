Arunachal Lok Adalat resolves 202 cases, settles disputes worth Rs 2.38 crore

As many as 202 cases were settled during the National Lok Adalat held across Arunachal Pradesh, with disputes involving a total settlement amount of Rs 2.38 crore, officials said.

The day-long exercise, held under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), was conducted in coordination with the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) across the state.

A total of 26 Lok Adalat benches were set up, including benches at the high court and district courts. Of the 2,016 cases taken up for hearing, 202 were resolved through mutual consent, including cases that had remained pending for more than two years.

The total settlement amount stood at Rs 2,38,89,413, according to APSLSA officials.

The cases included both pre-litigation matters and disputes already pending before courts. These covered civil disputes, matrimonial cases, motor accident claims, cheque dishonour cases, compoundable criminal offences, revenue matters, labour disputes and bank recovery cases.

Judicial officers, members of legal services authorities, panel advocates and litigants took part in the statewide exercise.

The National Lok Adalat was aimed at providing a faster and affordable avenue for resolving disputes through mutual settlement and improving access to justice across the state.