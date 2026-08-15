Arunachal Lok Bhavan celebrates 80th Independence Day; Governor calls for peaceful, prosperous and self-reliant nation

The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on August 15, with Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) hoisting the Tricolour and receiving the Guard of Honour presented by the Echo Company of the 33rd Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police attached to Lok Bhavan.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Parnaik described Independence Day as a sacred reminder of the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters whose courage, determination and selfless service secured the nation’s liberty. He urged citizens to honour the legacy of national heroes and Arunachal Pradesh’s freedom fighters by upholding the values of democracy, justice, equality, unity and service to the nation.

The Governor noted that the country is marking eight decades of Independence as well as the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, describing the immortal song as a symbol of patriotism, national pride and collective destiny.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s progress, Parnaik spoke of developments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, tourism, agriculture, horticulture, hydropower and skill development. He said initiatives targeting youth, women, farmers and self-help groups, along with focused development of border villages, were creating new opportunities and strengthening self-reliance.

He also highlighted initiatives at Lok Bhavan in administrative reforms, sports and fitness promotion, organic farming and the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, which seeks to expose schoolchildren to India’s diverse cultural heritage.

The Governor called upon citizens to contribute towards building a prosperous, peaceful and self-reliant nation guided by the principles of unity in diversity and devotion to the motherland.

The celebration featured a rendition of Vande Mataram by students of Rajiv Gandhi University. Ms Gollo Aniya of Let’s Speak Arunachal also addressed the gathering, encouraging citizens, particularly the youth, to uphold unity, service and national responsibility.

The programme included the prize distribution ceremony for the Independence Day Lok Bhavan Games and Sports Competition. Referees and organisers were also felicitated for their contribution to the event.

A special citation was presented to Ms Geyir Ete for her contribution to public communication and her professional service in anchoring and conducting important state functions.

The Governor also presented Best Employee Awards to Shri Sipiyang Pangkam, Shri Gopal Darnal, Shri Gulam Mustapa and Shri Abhijeet Roy in recognition of their sincerity and dedication to duty at Lok Bhavan.

Governor Parnaik and First Lady Smt Anagha Parnaik distributed sweets among participating schoolchildren and officials.

Officers and staff of Lok Bhavan, department officials attached to the Bhavan, and students and teachers from government and private schools attended the Independence Day celebration.