The former Janata Dal (U) MLA from Itanagar Assembly constituency, Techi Kaso, joined the BJP in New Delhi, in the presence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, state BJP president B Wahge, state BJP general secretary Z Namchoom, and others.

Nadda welcomed Kaso into the party’s fold thus strengthening its political influence in the Northeast region.

Kaso joined the BJP along with three JD (U) Zila Parishad Members (ZPMs), including Papum Pare Zila Parishad Council Member (ZPC) Chukhu Bablu, and eight JD (U) corporators of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation.

JDU Zilla Parishad Members Tony Borang, Dambuk, Alina Ratan ZPM Bukkong, Bornali Pait, ZPM Loklung Paglam, Oniram Ratan ZPM Meka, Biri Shanti Nido, Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Kamle district, Putab Mugli ZPM Paat, PL Murtem ZPM Sigen, Chamrak Tatum ZPM Raga, Nido Aruni Bini ZPM Dollungmukh, Chukhu Bablu Zilla Parishad Chairperson Papum Pare district, Techi Rakap ZPM Doimukh, Biri Taming ZPM Banderdewa, Tok Tama ZPM Borum, Taro Tagia ZPM Batt Ganga, Punyp Kathe ZPM Niichi, Tapi Habung ZPM Niitii, Take Taling ZPM Gano, and JDU Corporators of Itanagar Municipal Corporation Lokam Anand, Yagam Jamoh, Gora Tallang, Techi Mema, Pakyum Yana, Yukar Yaro, Gida Kanair and Tamuk Tagiang all joined BJP.

Itanagar JD (U) MLA along with ZPMs and corporators with BJP leader JP Nadda

Now JDU is left with only one corporator Ruhi Tagung in Itanagar municipal Corporation.

Previously, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso earned the moniker "Iron Man of Itanagar" for his refusal to join his JDU colleagues in joining the BJP.

There have been rumours that Kaso will eventually join the BJP.