MLA Techi Kaso fulfilled his commitment to enhancing infrastructure inaugurating a new RCC residential building for the Netaji Subhash Chandra Awasiya Vidyalaya in Village 1 of Nirjuli.

The Girls Residential School, the only one of its kind in the capital complex, received a state-of-the-art residential building, complete with modern amenities. The construction, funded by the State Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF) at a cost of 1 crore, was executed by the Public Works Department (PWD).

In a grand ceremony attended by a large gathering, MLA Techi Kaso expressed his commitment to prioritize health, education, and basic infrastructure development in his assembly constituency. The newly inaugurated building is part of a broader plan to upgrade all government schools to multi-story structures, replacing aging facilities with modern, spacious accommodations.

"All primary and middle schools will be upgraded, ensuring they are at least ground +2 floors, replacing outdated structures. Furthermore, plans are underway to adopt a few government schools under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, aiming to enhance the quality of education, infrastructure, and overall development," stated Techi Kaso during the inauguration.

Alongside the residential building, a cement concrete approach road for Boda Namchi Village, part of Nirjuli town, was also inaugurated during the ceremony. This development is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility for the local community.

In response to the demands of the villagers, MLA Techi Kaso assured his continued support for the region's development. The memorandum submitted by the villagers, requesting a drainage system from VKV Gate to Boda Namchi Village-1, electricity provision to each household in Boda Namchi Village-I (Lower), and flood control measures near Pachin River bank, will be addressed.

Headmistress Tame Kaku expressed gratitude for the improved infrastructure, stating, "The upgraded facilities will undoubtedly contribute to a better learning environment for our students. We are thankful for the support from MLA Techi Kaso and look forward to further developments in the education sector."