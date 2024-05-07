The Military Intelligence ECIB and personnel of 24 Assam Rifles launched joint operations after receiving specific input regarding the presence of opium.

Military intelligence sources reported that a total of 1.757 kg of opium was seized from the residence of SS Capt Azen Wangsu of NSCN KYA. This operation marks a crucial step in the ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking in the region.

The joint team, comprising personnel from 24 Assam Rifles and Longding Police, apprehended a total of 11 individuals in connection with the illicit activity. Among those arrested 9 were Burmese civilians (Myanmar).

All apprehended individuals have been handed over to Longding Police for further investigation. The authorities have emphasized that the investigation is ongoing.

This operation underscores the commitment of security forces to crack down on narcotics-related crimes and protect the community from the harmful effects of drug trafficking.