Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) came alive with vibrant colors and traditional festivities as the Mon Students’ Union organized the Losar Festival, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and unity of the community.

Dr. Byabang Rana, Chief Managing Director (CMD) of Heema Hospital, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. In his address, he underscored the importance of preserving cultural traditions while fostering harmony and brotherhood among diverse communities for the overall peace and progress of Arunachal Pradesh.

Highlighting the significance of festivals like Losar, Dr. Rana emphasized their role in bridging generations, strengthening societal bonds, and nurturing mutual respect. On behalf of Heema Hospital, he extended sincere appreciation to the organizers for a well-orchestrated event that truly encapsulated the spirit of Losar.

This year, as per the Tibetan calendar, marks the Year of the Wood Snake, symbolizing wisdom, transformation, and personal growth. The Wood element further signifies adaptability and renewal, making 2025 a year of resilience and positive change.