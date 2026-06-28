Arunachal: Lower Siang administration issues advisory, urges residents along Siji river to relocate amid flash flood threat

The Lower Siang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has issued an urgent public advisory directing residents living along both banks of the Siji River to move to safer locations as a precautionary measure following a massive landslide that has blocked the river’s flow.

The Siji River, which flows downstream into Assam and is locally known as the Gai Nadi in Dhemaji district, has witnessed a potentially hazardous situation due to continuous heavy rainfall, landslides and flooding in the region.

According to an official statement issued by the district administration, a massive landslide at the Siji–Magi Block Point has completely obstructed the river, creating a temporary natural dam. Authorities warned that any sudden collapse of the blockage could trigger a powerful flash flood without prior warning, posing a serious threat to lives, homes, livestock, roads, bridges and public infrastructure located downstream.

The administration has directed all residents in vulnerable areas to remain on high alert and strictly follow official advisories. People have been advised to stay away from riverbanks, avoid unnecessary travel near the river, and evacuate low-lying and flood-prone areas whenever instructed by authorities. Residents have also been asked to remain prepared for relocation at short notice.

Authorities further urged the public to immediately report any unusual rise in water levels, abnormal sounds, or visible signs indicating weakening of the blockage to the nearest administrative office or police authority.

Describing the situation as a matter of utmost public safety, the administration appealed to residents not to ignore official warnings or circulate unverified information and requested widespread dissemination of the advisory to ensure maximum awareness in potentially affected areas.

Meanwhile, Lower Siang Superintendent of Police Bomken Basar stated that the water ponding created in the Siji River continues to pose a significant risk to downstream settlements. He said the district administration has intensified communication efforts through public announcement systems, media outreach, telephone alerts and social media platforms to ensure the warning reaches as many residents as possible in both Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring Assam.

He further informed that alerts and coordination messages have already been shared with counterparts in Assam to facilitate precautionary measures downstream.

According to preliminary inputs, a portion of the accumulated water has reportedly started receding through the right side of the river channel. However, the risk associated with the temporary blockage remains and residents have been advised to maintain extreme caution.

SP Basar added that Army personnel have also been alerted and called in to assist authorities in case of any emergency situation, while all concerned agencies remain on high alert.